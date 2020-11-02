rounded corner
ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin update
Monday, November 02, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

Bitcoin

The break from thelong term swing point at 11,800was unable to get to38.2% back to the 3/13/20 low at 9500keeping the trend very positive. Thelong term swing point remains at 11,800and now for another reason it is more important, with the current high, this is now23.6% back to the 3/13/20 low.The target as long as they continue to close above11,800 is 78.6% back to the all-time high at 16,300.The target on a failure to stay above the long term swing point is61.8% back to the 3/13/20 low at 7900. As always we will watch all the retracements on any break and if all they can get down to is38.2% at 10,250the trend remains very strong.For tighter support, you can retrace back to the 9/9/20 low, 38.2% of this move is 12,450.
Bitcoin Weekly


About the author

An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to
 
 
