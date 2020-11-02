ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin update



The break from thelong term swing point at 11,800was unable to get to38.2% back to the 3/13/20 low at 9500keeping the trend very positive. Thelong term swing point remains at 11,800and now for another reason it is more important, with the current high, this is now23.6% back to the 3/13/20 low.The target as long as they continue to close above11,800 is 78.6% back to the all-time high at 16,300.The target on a failure to stay above the long term swing point is61.8% back to the 3/13/20 low at 7900. As always we will watch all the retracements on any break and if all they can get down to is38.2% at 10,250the trend remains very strong.For tighter support, you can retrace back to the 9/9/20 low, 38.2% of this move is 12,450. #

