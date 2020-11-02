rounded corner
Stock Index Futures Sharply Higher on Limited News
Monday, November 02, 2020

by Alan Bush of ADM Investor Services

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are sharply higher on limited news.

The 8:45 central time October manufacturing PMI is expected to be 53.3 and the 9:00 October Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index is anticipated to be 55.7.

The 9:00 September construction spending report is estimated to show a 0.9% increase.

Increased volatility, in light of the uncertainties of the election, is a good reason to reduce trading size or stand aside.

CURRENCY FUTURES

Much of todays trade appears to be evening up, as investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S. presidential election tomorrow.

The euro currency firmed on news that the euro zone October manufacturing PMI was 54.8 when 54.4 was predicted.

On the monetary policy front, investors believe the European Central Bank will deliver more stimulus when it meets in December, after ECB President Christine Lagarde last week said the fourth quarter GDP is almost certain to be weak.

The Bank of England will meet Thursday amid expectations that it will increase its asset buying program.

In a survey last week, analysts predicted the BoE will increase its quantitative easing by 100 billion pounds to 845 billion pounds. That is almost double the level at the start of this year.

The Japanese yen advanced on news that Japans manufacturing sector shrank by the least since January in October and was revised higher to 48.7 from a flash reading of 48.0.

About the author

Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook.

Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports.

Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.

