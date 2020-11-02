Source: Getty Images

Soybean Meal Futures---Soybean meal futures in the December contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session up another $2 a ton at 380 continuing its bullish momentum as this by far is the strongest grain at the present time.

I have been recommending a bullish position over the last couple of months from the 299 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop-loss under the 10-day low as an exit strategy we are just an eyelash away from getting stopped out. Soybean meal prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 as this trend is strong to the upside as demand from China is definitely pushing prices higher and I still believe the 400 level will be tested in the coming weeks as a top has not been formed in my opinion.

At the current time this is my only grain recommendation as I was stopped out of wheat and soybeans last week as we await the highly-anticipated U.S election as that certainly will dictate short-term price action across the board as we could be involved in many different trades in the coming days ahead so stay long.

TREND:HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

