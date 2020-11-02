Hello traders!





ETHUSD made strong and impulsive decline from the highs at the beginning of September, which we see it as a first wave a of a three-wave a-b-c corrective decline. Later, in September in October we have seen slow price action and corrective wave structure, ideally in wave b. In fact, it came perfectly into golden 61,8% Fibonacci retracement, where we see just a retest of 400 area. So, after recent turn down from projected resistance zone and broken ending diagonal, seems like it's ready for a drop into wave c that can push the price even down to 250-200 support area within a new five-wave bearish cycle, especially if starts dropping sharply below 335 bearish confirmation level.

We know that Bitcoin is still under bullish pressure, but this is mainly because of BTC.Dominance, which will sooner or lower slow down and this is when we may see a bigger decline in the whole Crypto market. Carefully at this stage!





Be humble and trade smart!