Watch us on RFD-TV, today at 9:45 AM CT!

Corn (December)

Fundamentals : December corn futures finished near unchanged on Friday but were down 20 cents for the week. Fridays Commitment of Traders report showed funds add 57,400 contracts through October 27th, expanding their net long to 276,235 contracts. It is estimated that funds liquidated roughly 56,500 contracts from Wednesday to Friday. Oil was down sharply overnight with more global lockdowns, which is adding a headwind to the corn market.

Technicals : Escalator up, elevator down. Price action from Thursday and Friday erased gains from the previous two weeks(ish). As mentioned, multiple times last week; A failure to reclaim ground above $4.00 could keep the pressure on, the next significant support pocket does not come in until 385-386 . This pocket represents a key retracement and previously important price points going back to December, February, March, and early October..

Bias : Bearish

Previous Session Bias: Bearish

Resistance: 409-411 ***, 423-425***

Pivot: 400-405

Support: 385-386 ***, 373**

Soybeans (January)

Fundamentals : January soybeans stabilized on Friday but were still down 24 cents for the week. Fridays Commitment of Traders report showed funds added 825 contracts through October 27th, putting them net long 232,717 contracts. It is estimated that funds sold roughly 23,500 contracts from Wednesday to Friday.

Technicals : The market is treading water near our 4-star support, again. We have defined that as 1046 -1050. Because we tested this pocket twice last week, it has lost some of its strength, so we are dropping it down to a two-star level to start this weeks trade. If the Bull camp fails to defend this pocket on a closing basis, we could see selling accelerate down to 1020-1028 .

Bias : Bearish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral

Resistance: 1085 -1087 **, 1100***

Pivot: 1063-1064

Support: 1046 -1050**, 1020-1028 ****

Chicago Wheat (December)

Fundamentals : Chicago wheat futures got taken to the woodshed last week, finishing 34 cents lower. Fridays Commitment of Traders report showed funds were net sellers of 832 contracts, through October 27th, narrowly shrinking their net long position to 48,896. Funds were estimated sellers of 14,000 contracts from Wednesday-Friday.

Technicals : Chicago wheat futures are trading below support, 599-603 . If the Bull camp fails to defend this pocket on a closing basis, we would look for continued liquidation and selling to take us down near 587 and then 577 .

Bias : Bearish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral

Resistance: 615-620**, 636 -640**

Pivot: 599-603

Support: 578 -584 ***

Try out a demo of our Blue Line Trader (Desktop & Mobile Platform) and enjoy 14-day free real-time futures & options q uotes

Sign up for your FREE trial of our daily Grain & Livestock Market Analysis!

Follow us on our social media sites to stay on the pulse of our latest research and commentary!

Twitter - twitter.com/bluelinefutures

Facebook - facebook.com/BlueLineFutures

StockTwits - stocktwits.com/BlueLineFutures

Latest blog posts - bluelinefutures.com/blog

Blue Line Futures

312-278-0500

info@Bluelinefutures.com

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.