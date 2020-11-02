Analysis of forex and associated currencies



US Equity futures are moving higher during Asian European sessions trade as Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI increased now for almost 6 months in a row and jumped to its highest level since January 2011. In Asian, the Nikkei 225 index soared 1.4% on the back of better-than-expected manufacturing PMI numbers for the month of October, while Australias ASX 200 index nudged 0.4% higher as job advertisements and building permits beat market expectations. On the currency front, investors continue to favor the haven-associated Japanese Yen and US Dollar while the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian Dollars all appear to be losing against a basket of currencies of their major counterparts, as attention shifts to the US general election on November 3. Looking ahead, a slew of PMI releases out of Europe and the United States headline the economic docket. In the US today, there is Final Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Construction spending month-on-month and ISM Manufacturing price announcements which all begin at 10.45 EST. This past weekend, the US ended their daylight savings time. Meanwhile, here is our simple table format trade ideas for leading Fx pairs and their associated currency futures which trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. We strive to put out the same ides which subscribers to our service and we ourselves trade to everyday. Our alerts come out twice daily once before the open and one after the close of the US stock markets with the latter used more for the Asian/European sessions. Those highlighted in green traded to the profit targets from our posting last Friday after the market close and intended for the Sun-Monday Asian-European sesssion.



