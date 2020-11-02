Playbook for commodities



Usually cold weather (being so early in the season) and winter-like storms curtailed fieldwork and winter wheat growth across the Northern plans, while locally heavy precipitation (rain and snow) sharply slowed a previously rapid corn and soybean harvest pace in the Midwest. Good thing is that the early northern precipitation boosted topsoil moisture andin areas where snow accumulated provided insulation for emerging winter wheat. Weekly temperatures averaged more than 20F below normal in parts of Montana and the western Dakotas and were at least 10F below normal. in a broader area covering the northern half of the Plains and the upper Midwest. Temperatures remained below 40F all week in many locations from Montana into the upper Great Lakes region and plunged below 0F toward weeks end in northern sections of the Rockies and High Plains. Meanwhile, mostly dry weather persisted through weeks end from California to the central and southern High Plains, maintaining stress on rangeland, pastures, and winter wheat. For Corn 72% of the 2020 acreage appears to have been harvested by October end, 34% points ahead of last year and 16% points ahead of the 5-year average. Harvest progress advanced 10% points or more during the last week in October in ten of the 18 estimating states. In the case of soybeans harvest across the nation was 83% complete by months end in October, 26% points ahead of last year and 10 points ahead of the 5-year average. Harvest progress advanced 10 percentage points or more during the week in six of the 18 estimating states. Nationwide for Wheat, producers had sown 85% of the intended 2021 winter wheat acreage by October 25, 2% points ahead of last year and 5% points ahead of the 5-year average. Below we present ideas geared towards the intraday commodity hedge trader in a simple actionable table format. No guessing on entries/stops or exits. Just stick to the plan and do well. Those highlighed green on the tables were trade ideas from late last week which had tagged the profit targets and which we were trading along with our subscribers. Again, these are trade ideas, not suggestions. It fits with the manner in which we conduct our own trading and therefore presented to our readers here on barchart and insidefutures.



