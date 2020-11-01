|
Gold and Silver Supercycles Explored
Sunday, November 01, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
|
Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders joins International Stacker to share his latest short term technical analysis on the charts of silver, gold, and his perspective on the larger precious metals supercycle that will take Gold to $7200 and Silver $100+. While we are currently in an everything bubble, precious metals and commodities are still in the early innings of a years-long bull market with less than 2% of the worlds investmentportfolio in these shiny assets. Watch the interview to learn more.
