Gold and Silver Supercycles Explored



Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders joins International Stacker to share his latest short term technical analysis on the charts of silver, gold, and his perspective on the larger precious metals supercycle that will take Gold to $7200 and Silver $100+. While we are currently in an everything bubble, precious metals and commodities are still in the early innings of a years-long bull market with less than 2% of the worlds investmentportfolio in these shiny assets. Watch the interview to learn more. CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO WATCH GET CHRISS DAILY PRE-MARKET VIDEO UPDATE ON SILVER, GOLD, AND OTHER ASSETS AT WWW.THETECHNICALTRADERS.COM

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

