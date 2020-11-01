



To start we will go back to the2016 low on a Weekly chart

The rally from there, went back to38.2% (1) to the all-time high.

The 38.2% rule states that any market that is going to continue the current trend it has to stay below/above 38.2%. It should also go for a new high/low from it. A failure to do so will mean the current trend is over and you can look for 61.8% of the same move.





When you fail to make that new high/low a lot of times this will happen at78.6%of the move.

In this example the break from(1) 38.2%stopped at78.6% (2)the rally from there went back to38.2% (3)of the all-time high again. The break from there took it to78.6% of the current rally (4), once again failing to make a new low and telling us to look for61.8%back to the all-time high. They did hit38.2% (5)again and this time the break could only go38.2% (A)of the current rally telling us the market is getting stronger. The rally from (A) went to just below61.8% (B)back to the all-time high.

Now that we have seen how a market turns when it fails to make that new high/low from38.2%and goes for61.8%of the same move. We can now bring you up to date and see how the retracements have worked on this rally up to new all-time highs. For this we will use the Daily chart.

The break from61.8% on the Weekly chartwas only able to retrace38.2%(1)of the current leg keeping this market very positive and this led to new highs. The big break in March of this year went right to38.2% (2) of the 2015 low.From there it went on to new highsas it should after holding 38.2%.The setback after new highs could not even retrace38.2% (3) of the March lowkeeping this market very positive. The break from the all-time high got down to23.6% of the 2015 low and 38.2% of the March low (4).This area should send them up to new all-time highs, but as always, we watch all the retracements on move up. The rally went right to38.2% (5)back to the all-time high.





What to watch for now,

They are now caught between two major retracements and could spend another few weeks between the levels of1850.00 and 1942.00. Use1850.00 as the swing point, above it look for the top end of the current trading range. With a couple solid closes below, look for the area of1700.00 and 1690.00, this is 61.8% back to the March low and 38.2% back to the 2015 low.This is the area that must hold to keep the long term trend positive. With a couple solid closes above1942.00 look for 78.6% back to the all-time high at 2040.00.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter here, https://www.one44analytics.com/newsletter/

To get a greater understanding of the Fibonacci retracements, take a look at our Youtube video on the Intro to Fibonacci retracements, or go tohttp://www.one44analytics.com for all the rules/guidelines and examples of them.

The video can be found here,