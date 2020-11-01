Live Cattle / Lean Hog Intercommodity Spread Idea



Published by: Peter Karaverdian

December Live Cattle / Lean Hogs BearIntercommodity Spread Continuation

The Lean Hog Markets have had a significant rally in the past several weeks. Funds were buying it up and producers were lovingto sell it on the way. Live Cattle has been bullish all week as demand is finally come back in for it. It may not have its typical momentum as buyers are taking it slow based on the fundamental news out there.

However whenI trade, I am looking for one thing, the same setup we use every day at ForteTrader. Using our Fortes Edge Technical Charting, also known as our Bread and Butter System, I see a continuation in bearishLive Cattle December, Lean Hogs December coming soon. If our system fires a short again I would be looking for more selling of the spread, as seasonalityalso reflectsthis.





Trade Idea: The margin for December Cattle/Hogis $5115. The spread is trading at around 42.725 now. Resistance area appears to be near 44.50. Set alerts and watch this zone for a trigger and if sellers step back in here I would not be surprised, nor hesitantto take a short here. The trendline chart shows our level and the downtrend still in play. With this market being priced at $400 per point, the risk reward potential being at a 3:1, risk is a total of about $1400 to potential to make $4160plus.



If you are not a subscriber to Fortetrader then subscribe at ForteTrader.net try it out for free! You may also click here to register for a pre recorded webinar! Source: Trading View Source Trading View Source Season Algo Source Trading View Watch a Free Webinar on the How's and Why's ofSeasonal Spread Trading Strategies: The Best Kept Trading Strategy of All Time Good Luck Trading Everyone Peter Karaverdian ForteTrader #spreadem Built By Traders, For Traders (all righs reserved) RISK DISCLOSURE: The information contained on this website is solely for educational purposes, and does not constitute investment advice. The risk of trading in securities markets can be substantial. You must review and agree to our Disclaimers and Terms and Conditions before using this site. U.S. Government Required Disclaimer - Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Futures and options trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the futures and options markets. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This website is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures or options. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this website. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results. CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR-OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY, SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.E RESULTS AND ALL WHICH CAN ADVERSELY AFFECT TRADING RESULTS. RISK DISCLOSURE:



Recent articles from this author Live Cattle / Lean Hog Intercommodity Spread Idea

Exploiting Hedge Opportunities in the Markets

Peters Corner | Soybean Bear Spread Trade Idea

The Battle of The Wheats

The Rapid Shifts In Seasonality in the Futures Markets

About the author Peter is an active trader and market researcher since 2010. Although he has technical trading skills in Forex, Equities, and Equites Options, his unique and sole approach to the markets is Futures and Commodities Spread (relativity) Trading.

Founder of ForteTrader.com, Peter has created a video series over the shoulder, simple approach to get anyone involved in this unique market trading approach, considered by many in the retail world a secret. Sounds cliché but its true. Peter shows people how to manage and trade from small to large account sizes. His tools begin with seasonal tendencies of commodities and use technical analysis of other futures markets, using momentum, and high macro time frames.

Peter’s work is starting to get recently recognized on partner networks such as TradeStation and is beginning campaigns through the mainstream media outlets, including commentary on InsideFutures.com Peters goal is to help every individual succeed at the what he does passionately daily.