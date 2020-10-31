Time To Exit Wheat !



Source: GettyImages Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the December contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 6.32 a bushel while currently trading at 5.98 as prices have now hit a 3 week low. I had been recommending a bullish position over the last month from the 5.40 level getting stopped out today at the 5.96 area as it is time to move on and become neutral and wait for another trend to develop. At the present time my only grain trade is a bullish soy meal recommendation as I was also stopped out of soybeans today as the grain market may have gotten a little ahead of itself ,but that's okay as I still believe we are in long-term secular bullish trend which is a great thing to see for U.S farmers. Wheat prices are trading below their 20-day moving average, but still above their 100-day as the trend is mixed as we await the highly-anticipated U.S presidential election next Tuesday as that will certainly send clarity back into stocks and commodities. At the current time the Coronavirus situation spreading worldwide certainly has put pressure on wheat prices here in the short-term so sit on the sidelines and look at other markets that are beginning to trend. TREND:MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.