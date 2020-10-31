Orange Juice Looks To Be Bottoming



Source: Getty Images Orange Juice Futures---Orange juice futures in the January contract is currently trading at 114.30 while settling last Friday in New York at 113.50 up slightly for the trading week still stuck in a 5-week consolidation pattern. I will be recommending a bullish position if prices break the October 13th high of 118.75 while then placing the stop loss under the spike bottom which occurred on October 21st at 107.35 as the risk would be around $1,700 per contract plus slippage and commission. In my opinion it looks to me that orange juice prices are bottoming as we enter the highly volatile winter season for the State of Florida as I do believe the risk/reward would be in your favor to the upside as I think the downside is very limited at these multi-year lows. Juice prices are trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend remains mixed to lower, but that situation could change soon so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved in next week's trade as I will not go short. At the current time my only soft commodity recommendation is a bullish coffee trade, however I do believe that cotton & sugar prices will continue their bullish momentum as well. TREND: LOWER---MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

