Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the December contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 67.02 while currently trading at 66.55 down slightly for the trading week as it looks to me that prices may have topped out in the short-term.
If you take a look at the daily chart it looks like a possible spike top was created at 72.80 which was hit on October 19th as I think hog prices are headed lower, however I am sitting on the sidelines at the current time waiting for the chart structure to improve.
At the current time there is absolute panic concerning the Coronavirus spreading worldwide therefore curbing demand for many commodities as this was a rough week across the board including the stock market which was sharply lower as we await the highly-anticipated U.S Presidential election next Tuesday as that certainly will send some clarity back into the livestock sector as well.
Hog prices are trading slightly below their 20 day but still above their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed coupled with the fact that the volatility remains exceptionally high as I don't think that situation is going to change anytime soon as seasonably speaking the winter months for livestock can experience tremendous price swings so keep a close eye on this market as I have a bearish bias.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: HIGH
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.