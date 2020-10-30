Are Hog Prices Going Lower ?



Source: Getty Images[/caption] Source: Getty Images[/caption] Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the December contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 67.02 while currently trading at 66.55 down slightly for the trading week as it looks to me that prices may have topped out in the short-term. If you take a look at the daily chart it looks like a possible spike top was created at 72.80 which was hit on October 19th as I think hog prices are headed lower, however I am sitting on the sidelines at the current time waiting for the chart structure to improve. At the current time there is absolute panic concerning the Coronavirus spreading worldwide therefore curbing demand for many commodities as this was a rough week across the board including the stock market which was sharply lower as we await the highly-anticipated U.S Presidential election next Tuesday as that certainly will send some clarity back into the livestock sector as well. Hog prices are trading slightly below their 20 day but still above their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed coupled with the fact that the volatility remains exceptionally high as I don't think that situation is going to change anytime soon as seasonably speaking the winter months for livestock can experience tremendous price swings so keep a close eye on this market as I have a bearish bias. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.