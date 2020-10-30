Time To Exit Soybeans !





SOURCE: Getty Images Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 10.83 a bushel while currently trading at 10.51 down about $0.30 for the trading week.[/caption] I had been recommending a bullish position over the last couple of months from around the 9.14 level while getting stopped out in today's action at 10.47 as it is time to move on and look at other markets that are beginning to trend as the grain market may have gotten a little ahead of itself. The Coronavirus is starting to spread once again as there is massive panic about governments forcing more economic lockdowns as that is the main reason why you've seen this sell off across the board over the last couple of days as there is a lot of uncertainty as we await the U.S Presidential election next Tuesday which will send big time volatility into all sectors. At the current time my only grain recommendation at the current time is a bullish soymeal trade as I was also stopped out of wheat as the grain market has experienced a tremendous rally over the last couple of months and I think this is a pause. Traders will keep a close eye on weather conditions in the country of Brazil, but I still do believe the long-term bottom in soybeans and the rest of the grain market is at hand as we should see bullish trends continue in 2021 in my opinion. TREND:MIXED---HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.