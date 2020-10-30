SOURCE: Getty Images
Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 10.83 a bushel while currently trading at 10.51 down about $0.30 for the trading week.[/caption]
I had been recommending a bullish position over the last couple of months from around the 9.14 level while getting stopped out in today's action at 10.47 as it is time to move on and look at other markets that are beginning to trend as the grain market may have gotten a little ahead of itself.
The Coronavirus is starting to spread once again as there is massive panic about governments forcing more economic lockdowns as that is the main reason why you've seen this sell off across the board over the last couple of days as there is a lot of uncertainty as we await the U.S Presidential election next Tuesday which will send big time volatility into all sectors.
At the current time my only grain recommendation at the current time is a bullish soymeal trade as I was also stopped out of wheat as the grain market has experienced a tremendous rally over the last couple of months and I think this is a pause. Traders will keep a close eye on weather conditions in the country of Brazil, but I still do believe the long-term bottom in soybeans and the rest of the grain market is at hand as we should see bullish trends continue in 2021 in my opinion.
TREND:MIXED---HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: HIGH
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.