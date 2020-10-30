If youre scanning the stock market for a potential swing trade, Thomas Bulkowskis site does an impressive job at identifying tradable patterns for weekend scanning. Not everyone follows Bulkowskis blog, so were reposting it here. By the way, if youre serious about chart patterns, his site is an incredible resource for technical analysis education.

Feel free to check it out on our site.

Bullish patterns: 4 stocks.

Bearish patterns: 20+ stocks.

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.