Its the weekend, and the markets are at a critical juncture (potential double top in the S&P and also the Dow). There are over 20 stocks that are showing bearish patterns and only 4 stocks that look bullish, according to Bulkowskis pattern finder. Looking for swing trading opportunities? You can find them here.

With all the recent volatility, the idea of scalping the markets can be quite tempting. How do you go about doing it?

PayPal recently announced that itll be taking crypto currencies. DBS bank is also developing a crypto exchange. Countries are developing central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. All of this is impacting the crypto markets, especially Bitcoin. Heres the technical outlook plus critical areas of support and resistance.

We all know that Wall Street banks have a not-so-clear reputation. These latest violations only bolster that notion.

The Black Market. Its huge, and its impact on the global economy is much bigger than you think.

Whats in your bank account--money, or purchasing power? Big difference. So is the difference between money supply and liquidity.

With the worst week since March, what are the critical market levels we should be focusing on?

The cannabis industry is well of its highs. What can we expect from here on?

Are you worried about another banking crisis amid the current economic climate? Heres how to evaluate your banks financial health.

No matter who wins the election, the Federal Reserve will prevail. Silver may be poised for a major breakout.

