rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Here's What You Might Have Missed This Past Week
Friday, October 30, 2020

by Karl Montevirgen of Independent - Writing for Multiple Companies

Bookmark and Share

Its the weekend, and the markets are at a critical juncture (potential double top in the S&P and also the Dow). There are over 20 stocks that are showing bearish patterns and only 4 stocks that look bullish, according to Bulkowskis pattern finder. Looking for swing trading opportunities? You can find them here.


With all the recent volatility, the idea of scalping the markets can be quite tempting. How do you go about doing it?


PayPal recently announced that itll be taking crypto currencies. DBS bank is also developing a crypto exchange. Countries are developing central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. All of this is impacting the crypto markets, especially Bitcoin. Heres the technical outlook plus critical areas of support and resistance.


We all know that Wall Street banks have a not-so-clear reputation. These latest violations only bolster that notion.


The Black Market. Its huge, and its impact on the global economy is much bigger than you think.


Whats in your bank account--money, or purchasing power? Big difference. So is the difference between money supply and liquidity.


With the worst week since March, what are the critical market levels we should be focusing on?


The cannabis industry is well of its highs. What can we expect from here on?


Are you worried about another banking crisis amid the current economic climate? Heres how to evaluate your banks financial health.


No matter who wins the election, the Federal Reserve will prevail. Silver may be poised for a major breakout.


Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.


Recent articles from this author


About the author

Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space. 

You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page. 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy