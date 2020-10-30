Gold and Silver Upswing Potential



Chris joins Jim Goddard on HoweStreet.com to talk about Gold, Silver, and the technology sector. Precious metals are still technically in a short-term downtrend until the consolidation finishes, but they have great potential for the future. Natural gas is in a multi-year low but seems to be building a launchpad getting ready to take off. Utilities are working their way into a hot sector, and Bitcoin has completed a measured move and is now hitting resistance.

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

