Market Insights - Bitcoin continues to outperform EVERY ASSET CLASS on the board



What's different about the current mood of the market? Bitcoin crashed alongside every asset class back in March. Quite the contrary to this weeks risk off attitude in markets. Bitcoin carving out new highs in week end/Month end. Buckle up.

John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital. In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.

John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs. John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics. His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.

John Caruso

Senior Market Strategist

jcaruso@rjofutures.com

312-373-5286

Twitter: @JCarusoRJO