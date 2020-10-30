Market Insights - Risk Managing the Mood of Markets Oct 30 2020



Good morning, Clouds are not spheres, mountains are not cones, coastlines are not circles, bark is not smooth, nor does lightning travel in a straight line. Benoit Mandelbrot Thats a quote by BM, the father of fractal geometry. While its human nature to look for linearity in a non-linear world, its just not that simple. Whether you want to subscribe to chaos theory or fractal geometry theory, theres certainly many intersections, and both are highly correlated to the current mood of the market. Yes, this week was most certainly a risk-off week in markets, while were looking for more stagflation theres been plenty of hemming and hawing over that, and I get it. As we walk a tightrope between the probability of stagflation and risk off Scenarios, Ill simply use my market range analysis to help me navigate. Thursday Look Back and Technical Outlook posted a 2pm CST: https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/market-news/futures-market-look-back-w-john-caruso-10-29-2020 Global Equities USA: SPY -0.92%, NQ -1.25%, RTY -0.85% EUR: GER -0.53%, UK -0.30%, FRA +0.09% Asia: Shanghai -1.47%, KOSP -2.56% Asian equities are getting pounded overnight, following the USAs collapse late in the day following big tech earnings, and AAPLs downbeat look on iPhone sales. A few days back, David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital warned in his Q3 letter to investors that were in the midst of an epic tech bubble. Implied Vols remain at strong PREMIUMS translation: the Street was prepared for this episode of volatility. Volatility: The VIX spiked north of 40 this week, and the VXN (Nasdaq Vol) to 43.50. Is this the beginning of a trend or just another episodic battle with volatility? We think its likely the latter, as well eventually begin to reposition and prepare to compare the y/y data in Q1 2021 vs the Pandemic data of 2020. But were certainly not ready to skip ahead to that chapter just yet. Commodities have regained some lost ground, particularly the metals: Gold +0.50%, Silver +0.90%, Platinum +0.55% Risk assets got dumped on in a big way this week. The US Dollar reflated 1.0%, and the bond market has broken out into a higher trading range. The mood of the market is certainly that of a different tone than weve been trained to subscribe too for the past several months, and the asymmetry of the risk environment that were currently in may be like nothing weve ever seen before. Early next week Ill do a weekly look back on the percentage changes in risk assets and what to prepare for as next week transpires. Keep calm and carry on, because next week could be a doozy. An oh yeah, Non-Farm Payrolls is due at the end of next week. Buckle up. ***Receive this market letter every morning by 8am. Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below: https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/trading-coach-insights/?cid=70144000001J1zYAAS Market Trend Range Low Range High Notes SP500 Bearish 3214 3401 Back to Bearish trend, immediate oversold this week, elevated volatility levels suggest caution Nasdaq 100 Neutral 11,054 11,549 Held the low, almost to the number last night Russell 2000 Bearish 1514 1604 Back to bearish trend 10yr Yield Bearish 0.71% 0.87% closing in on the low end of the range VIX Bullish 29.89 40.85 Immediate OB - Volatility is fractal, non trending, and episodic - embrace the uncertainty Oil Bearish 34.93 39.67 Trend Breakdown - bounces to top of the range likely high probability short bets Gold Bullish 1861 1906 Ugly set-up, we can easily bounce here, but near to intermediate term suggests lower prices ahead USD (Cash) Bearish 92.62 94.13 Not much more room to run without a corrective set back - still bearish of USD EUR/USD Bullish 1.1662 1.1786 Immediate OS Yen Futures Bullish 95.05 96.04 approaching the top end of the range



