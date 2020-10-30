Below is a chapter from my book, "Back To The Futures", a not too serious look at the world of commodities in the 1980s. The chapter is entitled, "High Diddle Diddle" and touches on how cattle prices for a number of years were moving up and down based on a full moon. Anyway, here is the chapter and I hope you enjoy it.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

High Diddle Diddle

Late 1985 and all of 1986 were tumultuous times for the Big Four: stocks, bonds, currencies, and commodities. The cattle market was no exception. For the first time in nearly seven years, cattle appeared poised for a significant move upward.

One day when I was studying my charts, I noticed the relationship between cattle prices and moon phases. That prompted me into writing this column on April 25, 1986.

There has been so much publicity and interest in the cattle market over the past few weeks, it is unbelievable. Brokerage houses and brokers have been touting the long side of the market and public interest keeps growing and growing. The cattle market has become a very popular market in which to participate.

The participation, however, appears to be mostly on the bull side. I do not know of a single brokerage house that is bearish. Most cattle traders and producers, however, realize that the cattle market has been anything but bullish. Until recently, all bull arguments favoring the long side of the cattle have failed to hold water. Prices have been on a continuous decline for months and the bulls have taken a shellacking.

There are a variety of arguments used to support the bull case. The most popular one being that cattle numbers would dwindle during the April/May period and prices would subsequently skyrocket. The bulls argue that this situation is similar to the one that occured last September and October. During that period, cattle prices rallied a whopping $15 in just a few weeks.

The bulls have based their arguments on sound fundamentals. They believe they have accounted for every variable in the supply-demand equation that determines prices. Nevertheless, cattle prices have continued to work lower. No one, it seems, has been able to get a handle on what is going on. And no one has been able to discover why cattle prices are on the decline.

The problem with the bulls is that they have been looking down at their charts and their statistics. That was a mistake. They should have been looking up and not down; they should have been looking to the sky and toward heaven for the answers to their questions.

Every month since November 1985, the cattle futures market has fallen sharply within days of the first appearance of a full moon. That has been a consistent pattern for over six months. The pattern has been so routine that the moon traders have been howling with delight. They are delighted because they have been shorting cattle futures each month just as the moon becomes full!

According to the Farmers Almanac, a full moon appeared in the sky on November 27, December 27, January 25, February 24, and March 25. In each and every case, the cattle market reached its peak price on those days, or within three days of the first appearance of the full moon.

In November, cattle futures fell $2.50 following the full moon, in December, prices fell $4.40; in January, $5; in February, $3.60; and in March, prices fell over $6. In each case the cattle market declined within days of a full moon. For the past six months, cattle prices have peaked almost on the exact day that a full moon first appears in the sky.

Such a pattern strongly suggests that cattle traders and producers do not need economists, analysts, computers or charts to assist in forecasting price trends. What is needed are astrologists or astronomers. Or maybe both. If the current pattern continues to hold, cattle prices should rally sharply into the next full moon before beginning another predictable decline.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For the first time in 76 years, a full moon, a "Hunter's Moon" to be exact will be in the sky on All Hallows Eve, Halloween tomorrow night. Will the full moon impact the cattle market as it did on a regular basis in the 1980s? Or, what about other markets since the time has arrived for zombies, goblins and scary things that go bump in the night to scare the bulls found in any market? Or, will the full moon support the bears?

As I type furiously away, Dow futures are 215 points lower and trading at levels not seen since July 30. Of course, this is October, the 2nd most bearish month of the year for stocks and most other markets as well. Plus, history shows that a poor close on a Friday, going into a weekend can be bearish come Monday. The weakness today is not a great shock to me as I have highlighted it daily since the first full moon appeared, a "Harvest Moon:" in the opening days of October. Yes, this October had 2 full moons! And you wonder why it was so bearish!!!

For today I suggest you buckle up. A full moon arrives tomorrow and the Dow is in trouble today. Buckle up and listen carefully over the weekend for those scary things that go bump in the night. Listen carefully.

