rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Elliott Wave View: Further Weakness in AUDUSD
Thursday, October 29, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

AUDUSD shows an incomplete sequence from September 1 peak favoring further downside. The decline from there is unfolding asa zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from September 1 peak (0.741), wave ((A)) ended at 0.7 and wave ((B)) ended at 0.724. Pair is currently within wave ((C)) lower and the subdivision of this wave ((C)) is in 5 waves, as 45 minutes chart below shows.

In the short term chart below, wave (1) of ((C)) ended at 0.7017. Bounce in wave (2) of ((C)) ended at 0.7158 as a double zigzag. Up from wave (1) low at 0.7017, wave W ended at 0.713, wave X ended at 0.708 and wave Y ended at 0.7158. Pair has since resumed lower and broken below wave (1) at 0.7017, suggesting the next leg lower has started.

Down from wave (2) at 0.7158, wave ((i)) ended at 0.7098, and bounce in wave ((ii)) ended at 0.715. Pair then continued lower in wave ((iii)) towards 0.703 and wave ((iv)) ended at 0.707. Final leg lower in wave ((v)) ended at 0.7. This 5 waves move lower completed wave 1 of (3). Expect wave 2 bounce to fail below 0.715 for more downside. As far as pivot at 0.715 high stays intact, rally should fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more downside.

AUDUSD45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

AUDUSD

Free 14 days Trial --> Click Here



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy