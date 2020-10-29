ARGINS UPDATE:Upcoming elections fear, COVID resurge and other factors really helped spike up volatility.

Most of Cannon clearing partners and risk managers have increased margins to full overnight or what we call 100% margins even during the day.

This does NOT apply to all platforms and clearing houses we work with. Some only raised margins for during the night time and some also raised margins through out the day.

Most platforms will have a notice when you login regarding margins.

Cannon offers over 10 different platforms via 5 different clearing houses.

If you are a client who day trades and utilize day trading margins - PLEASE confirm with your broker what are the current margins based on the platform you use and the markets you trade.

We will keep you posted to the best of our ability but make sure to reach out to your broker if you have ANY questions.