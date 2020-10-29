Market Insights: Thursday Look Back with Technical Outlook Oct 29 2020

Thursday Oct 29th Look Back

John Caruso

Posted at 2:00pm CST

SP500: +1.82% to 3322.00 (2pm CST)

Technical Outlook: Long Term (2yrs) Trend is Bullish, Intermediate (6 month) Trend is Neutral, Near-term (3 weeks) is Bearish

-A large top, perhaps a double top has formed. Potential for much larger declines to come into year-end/early 2021.

-Momentum has broken negative

-Potential to revisit 3400, while holding negative momentum would likely be a gift for short sellers.

-Rallies should struggle to hold.

-3200 looks like hard deck support, followed by 3165.00

-20% correction would represent a downside target of 2870.00.

Gold: -0.49% to 1870.00 (2pm CST)

Technical Outlook: 2yr Trend remains Bullish, 6 month trend remains Bullish, 3 week trend is Bearish

Momentum is negative, but now immediate oversold. Look for Gold to hold negative momentum even if it bounces back to 1900.00 oz. 1890-1900 would likely be a selling opportunity. Break of 1874 was a tipping point for near-term trend and momentum. 1856 is hard deck support, a break of this level could take Gold prices back into the 17 handle 1776.00 target for a longer-term buying opportunity if fundamentals remain supportive.

Disclosure: we signaled a long side, near-term trade today at 1870.00 for a chance at 1885.00-1892.00 target zone.

Silver: +0.30 to 23.41 (2pm CST)

Technical Outlook: 2yr Trend: Bullish, 6 Month: Trend Bullish, 3 week: Trend Bearish

-Similar to Gold, momentum is now negative.

-If we bounce, itd be a high probability short bet.

-A break of 21.70 would be bad and could revisit 19.66.00 oz

Bitcoin: +3.07% to 13,575 (2pm CST)

Technical Outlook: 2yr Bullish, 6 month Bullish, 3 week Bullish

-upgraded chart, beginning to outperform across all asset classes

-Bullish momentum on weekly and daily time frames

-Not signaling OB on the daily

-Looking for break through 13,939 followed by perhaps a small correction phase

Oil: -1.13% to 36.26 (2pm CST)

Technical Outlook: 2yr Bearish, 6 month Neutral/Bearish, 3 week Bearish

-Break below 36.60 is a bad look

-Negative momentum, immediate oversold condition

-Failure to recapture 40.00 has tipped the chart Bearish

-Rallies into the sell zone 38.50-40.00 would be high probability bets on short side

-OPEC is an outlier, likely will extend production cuts, and news of a vaccine by year-end would be a positive development for oil demand

Dollar: +0.59% to 93.95 (2pm CST)

Technical Outlook: 2yr bearish, 6 month bearish, 3 week neutral

-immediate overbought today vs major foreign currencies

-a break of 94.74 would be significant in changing our outlook over the intermediate term

-a short sided trade set up is likely coming in the next day or 2

-we remain bearish of the USD

