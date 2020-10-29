Gold is very interesting asset that will always be on investors watchlist, especially during unstable period like we are facing now, and with QE in full force, I think metals has plenty of room to rise.



From a technical point of view we see Gold moving to the downside since August, but the price action is very slow and choppy with overlapping wave structure, which actually suggests a corrective movement, ideally a complex W-X-Y decline within a higher degree wave IV) that can find the support around 1800 level. This level is also interesting if we consider that it comes in at 100 Daily SMA with a similar length-retracement compared to March, while from EW perspective it can be completing the final wave C of Y. So, watch out for a limited downside and be aware of a bullish reversal as we approach the end of 2020.



To me its important to see a minor bounce in five waves, before I can call end of a corrective retracement which would be then a constructive looking for opportunities on the long side.





Trade well!



For more of our analysis check our website at www.ew-forecast.com



