Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of Market Analysis.
It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional a like!
Well it happened! CQTs Daily and Weekly Quants are in Buy Mode.
Whenever both Quants agree its time to go with them. It does not matter which Quant issues a signal first. As long as they agree at the close its a go.
Signals we had been highlighting were based on the weekly Quant buying on a Friday with the Daily already in a buy.
With the U.S. National Election on the horizon there will likely be volatility. Caveat Emptor!
We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.