Wheat CBOT
Friday, October 30, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of Market Analysis.

It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional a like!

Well it happened! CQTs Daily and Weekly Quants are in Buy Mode.

Whenever both Quants agree its time to go with them. It does not matter which Quant issues a signal first. As long as they agree at the close its a go.

Signals we had been highlighting were based on the weekly Quant buying on a Friday with the Daily already in a buy.

With the U.S. National Election on the horizon there will likely be volatility. Caveat Emptor!

About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
