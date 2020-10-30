847-254-5589

Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of Market Analysis.

It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional a like!

Well it happened! CQTs Daily and Weekly Quants are in Buy Mode.

Whenever both Quants agree its time to go with them. It does not matter which Quant issues a signal first. As long as they agree at the close its a go.

Signals we had been highlighting were based on the weekly Quant buying on a Friday with the Daily already in a buy.

With the U.S. National Election on the horizon there will likely be volatility. Caveat Emptor!

We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.