Click this link to watch yesterdays Tech Talk, covering corn, soybeans, and wheat!

Corn (December)

Fundamentals : Corn futures rolled over hard yesterday, erasing higher price action from the last two weeks. This is a perfect example of the old saying, escalator up, elevator down. Was there a fundamental shift over the course of 24 hours that led to the drop-off? No, but it is likely the market overshot fundamental value to the upside. We are at the end of the month which could spur some position squaring ahead of next weeks election, the funds holding a massive net long position in grains and a US dollar that has regained momentum over the last week. This mornings export sales report showed Net sales of 2,243,700 MT for 2020/2021 were up 23 percent from the previous week and 56 percent from the prior 4-week average.

Techncials : In yesterdays Tech Talk we talked about $4.00 being technically and psychologically significant. A failure at this point could continue the long liquidation and take us down to..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Bias:

Previous Session Bias:

Resistance:

Support:

Soybeans (January)

Fundamentals : Money flow was the leader on the way up and it is leading this correction as funds look to square up loose ends and liquidate long positions ahead of the EoM (end of month) and the election. This mornings export sales report showed Net sales of 1,620,700 MT for 2020/2021 were down 27 percent from the previous week and 35 percent from the prior 4-week average.

Technicals : Soybean futures are trading into our 4-star support pocket this morning; we have defined that 1046 -1050. If the Bulls fail to defend this pocket on a closing basis, we could see the selling accelerate and take us down to..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Bias:

Previous Session Bias:

Resistance:

Support:

Chicago Wheat (December)

Fundamentals : This mornings export sales report showed Net sales of 743,200 metric tons (MT) for 2020/2021 were up noticeably from the previous week and up 54 percent from the prior 4-week average. Better forecasts for wheat-growing regions around the world have added pressure to the market, and we would not be surprised to see that new trend continue.

Technicals : Chicago wheat futures took out yesterdays lows in the early morning trade, today. Our 3-star support pocket comes in from 599-603 . We could see the market stabilize near term, but we eventually are looking for this to give way and trigger additional long liquidation. The next significant support pocket comes in from..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Bias:

Previous Session Bias:

Resistance:

Support:

Try out a demo of our Blue Line Trader (Desktop & Mobile Platform) and enjoy 14-day free real-time futures & options q uotes

Sign up for your FREE trial of our daily Grain & Livestock Market Analysis!





Follow us on our social media sites to stay on the pulse of our latest research and commentary!

Twitter - twitter.com/bluelinefutures

Facebook - facebook.com/BlueLineFutures

StockTwits - stocktwits.com/BlueLineFutures

Latest blog posts - bluelinefutures.com/blog

Blue Line Futures

312-278-0500

info@Bluelinefutures.com

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.