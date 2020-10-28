|
|
Elliott Wave View: Silver (XAGUSD) Correction May Extend
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Short term Elliott Wave View in Silver (XAGUSD) suggests that cycle from August 7 peak is unfolding as atriple three Elliott Wave structure. In the 60 minutes chart below, the metal ended wave ((X)) ((X)) at $25.57. Silver is proposed to have started wave ((Z)) lower with the internal of a zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).
The 5 waves move lower from wave ((X)) ((X)) below is then internal of wave (A) zigzag. Down from $25.57, wave ((i)) ended at $24.75 and bounce in wave ((ii)) ended at $25.25. The metal extended lower in wave ((iii)) towards $23.85, wave ((iv)) ended at $24.63, and wave ((v)) ended at $23.5. This 5 waves lower completed wave 1 of (A). Bounce in wave 2 ended at $25.28 as a double zigzag. Wave ((w)) ended at $24.97, wave ((x)) ended at $24.18, and wave ((y)) of 2 ended at $25.28. The metal has turned lower in wave 3 where wave ((i)) ended at $24.07 and wave ((ii)) bounce ended at $24.61. The metal has resumed lower in wave ((iii)) of 3 of (A). Near term, as far as pivot at $25.57 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing.
Silver (XAGUSD) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Free 14 days Trial --> Click Here
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: Silver (XAGUSD) Correction May Extend - Wednesday, October 28, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Copper (HG) Correction in Progress - Tuesday, October 27, 2020
- GOOGLE Found Buyers At The Blue Box After Double Three Pattern - Tuesday, October 27, 2020
- Bitcoin rallies 34% since September. Will the Rally Continue or Fail? - Tuesday, October 27, 2020
- USDCAD : Will the Pair Extend Lower? - Tuesday, October 27, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.