Soybeans Sharply Lower Due To Virus



Source: Getty Images Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract which is considered the new crop and is currently being harvested in the Midwestern part of the United States is trading sharply lower for the 2nd consecutive session down another $0.20 at 10.62 a bushel as prices are hovering right near a 2 week low. There is massive panic across the board as the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 700 more points and now has plummeted over 1,500 points in the last 3 days as the Coronavirus is spreading worldwide once again as the commodity markets are sharply lower across the board as waning demand could be a problem going forward. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 9.14 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low on a hard basis only at 10.37 as an exit strategy, however in tomorrow's trade that will be raised to 10.47 as prices may have topped out in the short-term, but I will not 2nd guess and continue to place the proper stop loss. Soybean prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as I also have bullish trades in wheat & soybean meal which are also sharply lower in today's trade as today is a risk off day. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.