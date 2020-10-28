Source: Getty Images
Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract which is considered the new crop and is currently being harvested in the Midwestern part of the United States is trading sharply lower for the 2nd consecutive session down another $0.20 at 10.62 a bushel as prices are hovering right near a 2 week low.
There is massive panic across the board as the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 700 more points and now has plummeted over 1,500 points in the last 3 days as the Coronavirus is spreading worldwide once again as the commodity markets are sharply lower across the board as waning demand could be a problem going forward.
I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 9.14 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low on a hard basis only at 10.37 as an exit strategy, however in tomorrow's trade that will be raised to 10.47 as prices may have topped out in the short-term, but I will not 2nd guess and continue to place the proper stop loss.
Soybean prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as I also have bullish trades in wheat & soybean meal which are also sharply lower in today's trade as today is a risk off day.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: HIGH
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.