Any chartist with the most rudimentary charting knowledge could identify the double top were seeing not only in the Dow but also the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

The difference is that unlike the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, the Dow is the closest to breaking down first, confirming whether double top forecasts are correct. Were waiting to see if price will break below support at [C], confirming that a double top may indeed be in place. If that occurs, double top declines typically take around 15 days to reach target [D].

