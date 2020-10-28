According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending October 23, ethanol production expanded 3.1 percent, or 29,000 barrels per day (b/d), to a seven-week high of 941,000 b/d, equivalent to 39.52 million gallons daily. Still, production remained 6.3 percent below the same week last year. The four-week average ethanol production rate increased 1.8 percent to 929,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.24 billion gallons (bg).





Ethanol stocks thinned by 0.6 percent to 19.6 million barrels, which was 7.1 percent below year-ago volumes and the smallest reserves since the end of 2016. Inventories decreased across all regions except the East Coast (PADD 1) and Rocky Mountains (PADD 4).





The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, rose 3.1 percent to 8.55 million b/d (130.99 bg annualized). Gasoline demand was 12.7 percent less than a year ago.





Refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol increased 1.8 percent to 853,000 b/d, equivalent to 13.08 bg annualized. This was 8.9 percent below the year-earlier level as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Imports of ethanol arriving into the West Coast were 6,000 b/d, or 1.76 million gallons for the week. This marks the tenth time in fourteen weeks that imports were reported. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of August 2020.)





If you have any questions, please let us know.





View historical U.S. weekly ethanol supply and demand data at https://ethanolrfa.org/statistics/weekly-monthly-ethanol-supply-demand/





RFA is the leading trade association for America's ethanol industry, working to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and bio-products worldwide. Visit our website at https://ethanolrfa.org



