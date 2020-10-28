With virtually all markets deep in the red this morning I decided to repost the same article I posted yesterday here on Inside Futures. The article is entitled, "An Army Of Greater Fools." If you already read it great. If you have not read it here it is again!

An Army of Greater Fools

In March and April, the Fed embarked on an aggressive stimulus package, the largest in history to help the economy and American citizens. It was, by any measure, wildly successful because most all and I do mean all, markets rose sharply in value. However, history shows there are a number of markets that are likely, up here on air and rising only because of the stimulus package and, what is known as the, Greater Fool Theory.

Here is how I described the greater fool theory in the past. Keep in mind that market bubbles develop because of the greater fool theory.Is there a common link between market bubbles? There is indeed. The link is referred to as the, "greater fool theory." Bubbles are driven by overly optimistic market participants (the fools) who buy overvalued assets expecting to sell them to other participants (greater fools) at even higher prices. As long as the fools can find greater fools to pay up for the overvalued assets the bubble continues to expand. However, once the pool of greater fools dries up, the bubble begins to leak and the law of gravity takes over.

This week I wish to touch on a few markets from the past that were bubbles brought on by one fool after another buying overvalued markets. The first that pops into mind was the Japanese stock market, the Nikkei that topped out on December 29, 1989 at 38,915 but in early 09, hit a low of 7600, an 81% decline. This week, the Nikkei is a tad over 25,000. Here we are 30 years after the market topped out and it remains far off the historic high.

In June, 94, Nasdaq Composite Index began to rally and did not peak until March 2000 when it hit 5132. But from the peak to the low that followed the market dropped 78%. History shows other market declines that took place over the course of history that are also interesting as the Nasdaq and the Nikkei.

In Holland in the 1630s, tulip bulbs became all the range and actually traded on the stock exchanges of numerous Dutch towns and cities. In one month, the price of a single tulip bulb rose twenty-fold as a $1,000 investment turned into $20,000. Tulip mania quickly gripped the nation with people selling or trading their personal possessions in order to speculate in the tulip market.

By 1636, the Amsterdam stock exchanges started offering, option contracts to the public which allowed tulip bulbs to be speculated upon for the fraction of the prices of a real tulip bulb. The creation of options and the leverage that comes with it allowed people of moderate to lower income to join in the speculation. Tulip mania and speculative excess became the order of the day.



The leverage with options on tulip bulbs allowed a $1,000 investment to balloon to $100,000. At this point, it was commonly believed the tulip market was immune to crashing as prices would always go up. Unfortunately, leverage is a double-edged sword and when prices began to slip ever so slightly, the option buyers investment would be lost. Or, worse yet, they might even owe money!

At the height of the mania, February 1637, one single tulip bulb traded as high as $76,000. But suddenly, the market psychology changed from manic to panic and the public began to sell aggressively. Those leveraged up to their eyeballs were caught and squeezed hard as buyers were suddenly non-existent. Six weeks later the value for one tulip bulb was less than a dollar. Yes, indeed, a drop from $76,000 to $1 and in just six weeks!

In Great Britain, in 1711, shares, stocks in the South Sea Corporation began trading with a great deal of hoopla and peaked at 1000 British Pounds each. By late 1720, the shares were worthless. They were worth zero. The debacle became known as the South Sea Bubble.

History is full of bubbles. Here are a few; Mississippi Company of 1720, Victorian land boom of the 1880's, Florida building bubble of 1926, Sports cards and comic books in the 1980's and early 1990's, Beanie Babies of 1996, Japanese stock market of 1980's, Asian Crisis 1997, Chinese stock market of 2006 and the Indian stock bubble of 2007-2008.

Market bubbles are created by overly optimistic market participants (the fools) who buy overvalued assets expecting to sell them to other participants (greater fools) at even higher prices. There is no doubt in my mind that in todayenvironment a number of markets are woefully overvalued thanks to the efforts of the Federal Reserve to spawn inflation. The Fed, promoting inflation as they have been doing, has created an army of, greater fools.

There is bright red ink across the board today with all markets except for the US debt markets. Investors and traders are seeking safety and avoiding the long side of all other markets. And the weakness being seen this morning may indeed last for several more days. After all, it is October, the 2nd most bearish month of the year. More important yet is the fact a host of, greater fools, an army of them are long most all markets and now in a world of hurt. They liquidating long positions that are quickly turning sour.

