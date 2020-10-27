rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Elliott Wave View: Copper (HG) Correction in Progress
Tuesday, October 27, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Short term Elliott Wave View in Copper (HG) indicates that the metal has ended the rally from March 19 low at $3.218. The entire rally is unfolding as a5 waves impulse structure. The 5 waves move higher ended wave ((1)) at $3.218. Wave ((2)) pullback is currently in progress to correct cycle from March 19 low in the sequence of 3, 7, or 11 swing before the rally resumes.

Down from wave ((1)) high at $3.218, wave ((i)) ended at $3.126 and bounce in wave ((ii)) ended at $3.161. The metal then resumed lower in wave ((iii)) towards $3.077 and bounce in wave ((iv)) ended at $3.1125. The metal is expected to end wave ((v)) soon which should also complete wave A in higher degree. Afterwards, it should rally in wave B to correct cycle from October 21 peak before turning lower again.

Near term, as far as pivot at $3.218 high stays intact, expect rally to fail below there in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside. The larger degree structure as explained in the video suggests the metal has broken higher from multi decade consolidation which implies a bullish outlook. Thus, the anticipated correction/pullback in wave ((2)) is within the context of a bullish market.

Copper (HG) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

HG_F 28 Oct

Free 14 days Trial --> Click Here



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy