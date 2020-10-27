rounded corner
Russell ($RTY #F) Working with the Right Side and The Blue Box
Tuesday, October 27, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

October 25, 2020 By EWFLuis (Edit)

Drawing The Blue Box in the Russell

In the London updated, the Russell showed possible flat correction to complete the wave (2). That is because wave B reaction was strong near to the level of (1), classic movement for a flat structure and we looked for 3 or 5 swings down as an impulse to complete the correction. Thus, we drew the blue box in the area when the market should react to the upside. The blue box came between 1592.25 and 1557.61 levels and also we co-located the Right Side mark because is the main trend in the $RTY #F. We only trade in favor of the trend.

Russell Futures 10.20.2020 Elliott Wave Chart showing Blue Box

$RTY #F reaction

We readjusted the count in the next days based in how the market structure developed. The flat correction was adjusted to a WXY structure where Y was labelled as ((a)) ((b)) ((c)) zig-zag Elliott wave structure. $RTY reached the blue box at exactly 1588.28 level and since then we have seen a nice bull momentum. The bounce looks like as an impulse, but we need a little more information from the market to determine it. Break of wave (1) peak is needed to confirm that wave (2) is done, until then another push lower and a larger double correction in wave (2) still cant be ruled out.

Russell Futures Chart from 10.23.2020 showing rally from blue box.

In Elliottwave-Forecast we update the one-hour charts 4 times a day and the 4-hour charts once a day for all our instruments and also the blue boxes and right side mark. We do a daily live session where we guide our clients on the right side of the market. In addition, we have a chat room where our moderators will help you with any questions you have about what is happening in the market at the moment.



About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
