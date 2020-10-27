By Dennis Smith @denniscattle

Tuesday October 27, 2020

LEAN HOGS:

Packer margins narrowed dramatically yesterday with cash surging higher by more than $3.00 while the cutout edged lower, down $1.39. The cutout is not expected to decline much further. Hams, currently trading at 74 cents, are on their way to 80 cents and higher as the holiday demand and draw down of stocks takes place. The power in the hams should offset weakness in some of the retail items. Eventually the retail items will stabilize and then recover. The behavior of the packer is critical to observe. Their behavior tells me the hogs arent there. If numbers dont rise in November cash and cutout stands to move sharply higher. Past November, numbers are expected to drop off. Futures had an impressive outside day higher close yesterday. A gap higher in the Dec would not be surprising. I remain bullish.

LIVE CATTLE:

Volume in LC futures yesterday was 57.3K with open interest rising by 1,350. Futures closed mixed but the deferred contracts finished strong and most active Dec settled nearly 100 points off the session low which also represents a new recent low. Possibly the cash steer market will stabilize this week after declining last week. Beef is being discounted to move. Select beef has not been this low since Oct 7 th of 2019. My sources are indicating that wholesale beef should begin to edge higher starting next week. Futures are oversold. Weve liquidated some Nov puts for hedges but were still holding our profitable hedges established in the April options. However, weve turned our spec traders to the long side of the Dec LC and the long side of the Oct 21 LC contract. Recommend to utilize the posted sell stop in the Dec as outlined in the evening livestock wire. Feeders look poised to bounce, to stage a meaningful recovery after a $16 decline.

