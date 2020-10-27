Corn (December)

Fundamentals : December corn futures started yesterdays session under pressure, but there were buyers who were ready, willing, and able to buy the dip. Weekly export inspections came in at 636 tmt, a bit disappointing. Yesterdays Crop Progress report showed harvest is now 72% complete, within the range of expectations and ahead of historical pace.

Techcnicals : Tops and bottoms are a process, not a point, especially when you get prices near uncharted territory (new contract highs). Contract highs for December corn futures come in at 424, this goes all the way back to May 3rd, 2018. 420-424 was the top end of the range from that point, all the way to July of 2019. The RSI (relative strength index) is at 76.45, off the highs from Friday, but still overbought..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Bias:

Previous Session Bias:

Resistance:

Support:

Soybeans (January)

Fundamentals : Soybeans traded on both sides of unchanged yesterday as there is uncertainty in convictions of buyers and sellers. Buyers seem exhausted, but not enough to break the market lower. Export inspections yesterday morning came in at 2,664 tmt, a solid number. Yesterdays Crop Progress report showed harvest is 83% complete, within the range of expectations and ahead of historical pace.

Technicals : January soybean futures made new highs yesterday but failed to attract new buyers with any sort of conviction above that mark, indicating that the value may be getting squeezed at these levels. How much more upside is anyones guess, the top is a process, not a point, especially when you get into uncharted territory. First technical support comes in from 1063-1064 . A break and close below here could spark a wave of long-liquidation/profit-taking, opening the door for a run back at the technically and psychologically significant 1050 level..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Bias:

Previous Session Bias:

Resistance:

Support:

Chicago Wheat (December)

Technicals : Wheat futures have been posting lower highs and lower lows since making new contract highs one week ago. Our pivot pocket from 615-620 was tested and held yesterday, this will be a significant pocket going forward. If the Bulls fail to defend this pocket, we could see long liquidation take us back near the technically and psychologically significant $6.00, in a short amount of time..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Bias:

Previous Session Bias:

Resistance:

Support:

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.