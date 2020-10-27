Hello traders!

Today we will talk about treasury bonds (10Y US Notes) and its correlation with Japanese yen(JPY Futures). We want to show you how it looks like from Elliott Wave perspective if you have the right approach.



Well, as you can see 10Y US Notes is in a bigger sideways consolidation since March, so it's a correction within uptrend and it looks like a bigger ending diagonal formation that can send the price back to highs before we may see a deeper slow down on bonds. At the same time, we can see a nice positive correlation with Japanese yen, but it looks like a complex W-X-Y corrective rise, so maybe we will see that final jump together with bonds for wave (C) of Y up to 78,6% Fibonacci retracement and upper channel resistance line before we may see reversals and change in the trend.





That being said, be aware of more gains on treasury bonds like 10Y US Notes, while US stocks are slowing down into a consolidation mode that can cause stronger yen and bearish pressure on XXX/JPY cross pairs.