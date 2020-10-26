|
|
Elliott Wave View: ASX 200 Looking for Support
Monday, October 26, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Short term Elliott Wave View in ASX 200 (XJO) suggests that cycle from September 22, 2020 low is in progress as a5 waves impulse structure. In the 30 minutes chart below, Index ended wave ((2)) of this impulsive move from September 22 at 5779.6. Wave ((3)) higher ended at 6248.3 with internal subdivision as another impulse of lesser degree. Up from wave ((2)) low at 5779.6, wave (1) ended at 5957.1 and wave (2) pullback ended at 5912.7. Index then resumed higher in wave (3) towards 6232.8 and wave (4) dips ended at 6165. Final leg higher wave (5) ended at 6248.3. This completed wave ((3)) in the higher degree.
Wave ((4)) pullback is currently in progress to correct cycle from October 2 low as a zigzag. Down from wave ((3)) at 6248.3, wave (A) ended at 6100.6 and wave B bounce ended at 6206.5. Index then turned lower in wave (C) and it has reached the 100% extension area at 5969 6060. Buyers may appear from this area for more upside or a 3 waves bounce at least. As far as wave ((2)) pivot at 5779.6 low stays intact, expect the Index to turn higher from the blue box in 3 waves at least.
ASX 200 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Free 14 days Trial --> Click Here
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: ASX 200 Looking for Support - Monday, October 26, 2020
- GDXJ (Gold Miners Junior) Correction Maybe Completed - Friday, October 23, 2020
- Wayfair Inc. ($W) Buy The Dip - Friday, October 23, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Further Weakness in AUDJPY Expected - Thursday, October 22, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Oil Futures (CL) Looking to End Flat Correction - Wednesday, October 21, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.