Soybeans are Expensive and Overbought



Soybeans have been on a run-up since early August sparked largely due to increased buying out of China. However, a quick look at a weekly chart shows that the commodity has reached levels not seen since January 2017 and then again in March of 2018. In addition, Confidence of Trader (COT) data indicates a massive overbought position which has been sustained for several weeks now. While Soybeans may eventually continue its' trek higher, I look for a correction over the next several weeks while it digests its recent gains, and we enter a seasonally weak period. The Soybean (F21-N21) calendar spread has hypothetically profited in 14 of the last 15 years when sold on 10/27 and bought on 12/18. The average profit is $478 which is 107% of the average drawdown. I suggest a limit of selling this calendar spread of $22.00.



About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com