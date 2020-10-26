rounded corner
ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - Silver (SL)
Monday, October 26, 2020

by Karl Montevirgen of Independent - Writing for Multiple Companies

Silver will have to clear 25.50 for the near-term uptrend to resume [1] and 28.00 for the intermediate-term downtrend to be put into question. Further downside is possible, with the 21.00 range finding potentially critical support (both the 50% retracement and 200-EMA have converged slightly above that level).


On the fundamental side of things, theres going to be a lot more fiscal spending in the works, regardless of who wins the election. This is bearish for the dollar but highly bullish for both gold and silver (the latter especially considering its industrial applications and use for electric and solar applications, especially in the event of a Biden win). More on that here.


