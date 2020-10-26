Source: Getty Images
Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract is trading slightly higher for the 6th consecutive session continuing it's grinding bullish momentum higher on a daily basis despite the fact that many commodities including the U.S stock market are lower across the board today because of the Coronavirus possibly spreading once again.
I have been recommending a bullish position from the 9.14 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss on a hard basis only under the 2 week low standing at 10.37 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure improves later this week therefor the risk will be lowered.
Large monetary funds continue to buy this market as they believe higher prices are ahead and if you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I think $11 could possibly happen in the coming days ahead.
At the present time I also have bullish trades in wheat and soybean meal as the entire complex remains strong as demand certainly has come back from the country of China as the Phase 1 trade deal has been an outstanding accomplishment for the Trump Administration as that certainly will help going forward so stay long as I do not think a top has been formed.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: HIGH
