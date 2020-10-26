ONE44 Targets for Beans, Corn and Wheat



ZSF21

The Beans remain extremely positive as long as they stay above thelong term swing point at 1020.00, this area has a major Gann square and is 23.6% of the current rally.The target is still1170.00, this is 38.2% back to the all-time high and a major Gann square. We continue to believe that this will be a multi year rally and1170.00will be the first major test of just how strong this market is. A reaction from this level could last for a few months and retrace as much as38.2%of the rally.Currently 38.2% of the rally is 972.00 which is also a major Gann square and it is this level that would have to be taken out to turn the trend negative. ZSF21 Chart is below ZCZ20

The Corn has had a very impressive rally after they took out thelong term swing point of 360.00and held it on a retest of it on 9/28/20. It already has hit the first of our two targets, the first was themajor Gann square at 405.00 and the second is the long term target at 430.00. Like the Beans the long term target will be the first major test of just how strong this market is. Provided this level is taken out we will then be looking for much higher prices. We will have more on that when and if it happens. For now you can use392.00 as the swing point, but it would have to take out 38.2% of the rally at 375.00 to turn the trend negative. ZCZ20 chart is here, https://www.one44analytics.com/corn-2/ ZWZ20

Wheat has taken out the long term swing point of 590.00, this area was a major Gann square, 23.6% back to the 2008 high and 38.2% back to the 2012 high.The market had two major setbacks from this area, once in August of 2018 and again in January of 2020. They retested it on 10/13/20 and are now on the way to ourlong term target of 730.00,this is 38.2% back to the 2008 high.Like the Beans and Corn, this will be the level that tells us if much higher prices are to come. Continue to use the590.00 as the swing point, but it will have to take out 38.2% back to the 2019 low to turn the trend negative, this level is 553.00. ZWZ20 Chart is here, https://www.one44analytics.com/wheat-2/ Sign up for our FREE newsletter here, https://www.one44analytics.com/newsletter/ To get a greater understanding of the Fibonacci retracements, take a look at our Youtube video on the Intro to Fibonacci retracements, or go tohttp://www.one44analytics.comfor all the rules/guidelines and examples of them. The video can be found here, https://youtu.be/8tHXKavOjpw



Recent articles from this author ONE44 Targets for Beans, Corn and Wheat

ONE44 Fibonacci Chart of the Week

ONE44 Fibonacci Pick of the week

ONE44 ANALYTICS OUTLOOK

ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin

About the author An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to

www.one44analytics.com