rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

ONE44 Fibonacci Chart of the Week
Sunday, October 25, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

Bookmark and Share
ONE44 Fibonacci Chart of the Week
JPM

This week's example is JPM and it deals mainly with the 61.8% retracements.

We know that when a market is in a very strong position it will only retrace 23.6% and in order to keep the trend intact it must hold 38.2%.

When a market retraces 61.8% we know to look for a move of 61.8% of where it just came from based on the ONE44 61.8% rule. This can also cause extended trading ranges.

We will first start with the high on 4/9/20 (1), it had one close above 38.2% of the move down and then closed right back below it. When usingthe 38.2% rule, we know that it should make a new low on a break from there to keep the current trend intact and on a failure to make a new low (2) the target becomes 61.8% (A) of that same move. The rally fell less than 1$ away from that target, but what to look for was still the same, 61.8% of where it just came from. This was achieved on 6/26/20 at 92.00 (B). This being 61.8% our new target is 61.8% back of where they just came from. That target was hit on 8/12/20 at 106.00 (C). Keeping with the 61.8% rule we will look for 61.8% again. This happened on 8/20/20 at 97.00 (D). The rally from there failed to get above the 106.00/61.8% level. The breakfrom there took them back down to the 61.8% level previously hit at 92.00 (E) keeping the extended trading range intact.

Currently, until they can get a couple solid close's above 106.00 expect the trading range to continue and look for a break to 61.8% of the current rally at 96.00. Once they can get a couple solid close's above 106.00, look for 61.8% back to the all-time high again at 116.00.
To sign up for our FREE newsletter go here,https://www.one44analytics.com/newsletter/
To get a greater understanding of the Fibonacci retracements, take a look at our Youtube video on the Intro to Fibonacci retracements, or go tohttp://www.one44analytics.comfor all the rules/guidelines and examples of them.
The video can be found here,
JPM daily


Recent articles from this author


About the author

An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to
 
 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy