Latest Gold, Silver and Platinum Analysis



Join host Mark Yaxley on Inside The Vault as he interviews Chris Vermeulen, Chief Market Strategist for The Technical Traders. Chris walks through the charts and provides his analysis of gold, silver, and platinum, which are all showing positive trend lines. Chris also forecasts potential highs and lows for the next phase of the precious metals bull market. Click below to watch the interview. CLICK IN THE IMAGE BELOW TO PLAY THE VIDEO SIGN UP NOW TO RECEIVE CHRISS PRE-MARKET ANALYSIS OF PRECIOUS METALS AND EQUITIES EVERY MORNING

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018