EURUSD Looks To Resume Upside Pressure
Sunday, October 25, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com
EURUSD faces further upside pressure as it looks to resume its uptrend in the new week. Resistance comes in at the 1.1900 with a break of that area turning risk towards the 1.1950 level. A move above here will target the 1.2000 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.2050. On the down, support comes in at 1.1800 level with a violation opening the door for a run at the 1.1750 level. Further down, support is seen at the 1.1700 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.1650 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more upside pressure in the days ahead.
