Ethereum (ETHUSD) is resuming its upchannel (since the March low) and poised to retest the 2020 high. Significantly, ETHUSD is soaring from above uptrend support (on the daily chart), and will in most likelihood form a higher October low versus the September low. With ETHUSD decisively breaking above the psychologically key 400 whole figure level, the probability of a retest of 500 before year end has dramatically increased. Congratulations to longer term bulls who remained long ETHUSD or initiated ETHUSD longs after the March crash, with bullish developments profiled in theMarch 29th analysisand increasing upwards momentum citedApril 26th. The weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish or rallying, with the daily Stochastics overbought.
Ethereum (ETHUSD) Weekly
Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Nears Upper End of 2 Month Consolidation As Election Nears
Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is nearing its 2020 high ahead of the highly anticipated US election Nov 3, with increasing expectation for a contested resultalong with rising institutional adoptiondriving inflows into BTCUSD, offsetting recent pressure from concerns over security/regulatory risks at centralized crypto exchanges like Kucoin, Bitmex and OKEX. Get thelatest Bitcoin biweekly commentary(published Oct 20)withICE Futures Singapore.
