Blue Line Futures - FX Rundown
Friday, October 23, 2020
by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures
|
"Actionable trading ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets."
British Pound (December)
Technicals:The trend following system isLong
Buy Trigger:1.3163*October 21
Sell Trigger:1.2812*
Settle: 1.3039
OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$-775.00
Bias:Bullish / Neutral
Previous Session Bias:Bullish / Neutral
Resistance: 1.3489****
Support: 1.2857* , 1.2674**, 1.2260****
ADX: 23.21
(ADX 14-day = Measures the strength of the current trend)
Pivot Point = 1.2869
ATR = Average true range = 0.00128
18 EMA: 1.2986 < 40 EMA:1.2967 =Bullish Trend
EMA = Exponential Moving Average
Initial Margin $3,300; Maintenance Margin $3,000
Last Trade Date: December 14
Canadian Dollar (December)
Technicals:The trend following system isFlat *
Buy Trigger:0.76303*
Sell Trigger:0.75350*
Settle: 0.76090
OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$0.00
Bias:Neutral- Lower energy prices weighed in
Previous Session Bias:Neutral
Resistance:0.76420**, 0.77000****
Support:0.75430**, 0.75000***, 0.74550****
ADX: 24.44
(ADX 14-day = Measures the strength of the current trend)
ATR = Average true range = 0.00409
Pivot Point = 0.75539
18 EMA: 0.75847 > 40 EMA 0.75652 =Bullish Trend
EMA = Exponential Moving Average
Initial Margin $1,760; Maintenance Margin $1,600
Last Trade Date: December 15
Technical Spotlight
Euro (December)
Technicals:The trend following system isLong
Buy Trigger:1.18400*October 20
Sell Trigger:1.16686*Stop close only
Settle: 1.18715
OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$393.75
Bias:Bullish / Neutral
Previous Session Bias:Bullish / Neutral
Resistance: 1.19410***,1.20450****
Support: 1.17710* , 1.16300***
ADX: 20.69
(ADX 14-day = Measures the strength of the current trend)
Pivot = 1.17242
ATR = Average true range = 0.00713
EMA: 1.18000 > EMA 1.17844 =Bullish Trend
EMA = Exponential Moving Average
Initial Margin $3,190; Maintenance Margin $2,900
Last Trade Date: December 14
Technical Spotlight
Japanese Yen (December)
Technicals:The trend following system isLong
Buy Trigger:0.957100*October 21
Sell Trigger:0.944910*
Settle: 0.955300
OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$-225.00
Bias:Bullish / Neutral
Previous Session Bias:Neutral
Resistance:0.0096275****
Support: 0.943900* ,0.0094310**, 0.009363****
ADX: 24.84
(ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend)
ATR = Average true range = 0.004384
Pivot = 0.94551
18 EMA: 0.950537 > 40 EMA 0.948485 =Bullish Trend
(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)
Initial Margin $4,400; Maintenance Margin $2,900
Last Trade Date: December 14
Technical Spotlight
Swiss Franc (December)
Technicals:The trend following system isLong
Buy Trigger:1.10710*October 21
Sell Trigger:1.08624*
Settle: 1.10690
OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$-24.99
Bias:Bullish / Neutral
Previous Session Bias:Bullish / Neutral
Resistance: 1.11000**, 1.11500****
Support: 1.10813* , 1.09250**, 1.07820****
ADX: 23.84
(ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend)
ATR = Average true range = 0.00630
Pivot = 1.09700
18 EMA: 1.09889 > 40 EMA 1.09633 =Bullish Trend
(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)
Initial Margin $4,400; Maintenance Margin $2,900
Last Trade Date: December 14
Technical Spotlight
U.S. Dollar (December)
Technicals: The trend following system isShort
Buy Trigger:94.333*Stop close only
Sell Trigger:93.051*October 20
Settle: 92.765
OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$286.00
Bias:Bearish / Neutral
Previous Session Bias:Bearish / Neutral
Resistance: 93.306* , 93.71** , 93.935**, 94,815****
Support: 91.760***
ADX: 26.08
(ADX 14-day = Measures the strength of the current trend)
Pivot = 93.369
ATR = Average true range =0.500
EMA: 93.314 < 40 EMA 93.487 =Bearish Trend
(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)
Initial Margin $2,090; Maintenance Margin $1,900
Last Trade Date: December 14
Good luck and good trading,
Phillip Streible
Chief Market Strategist
312-858-7303
Phil@Bluelinefutures.com
These results are based on simulated or hypothetical performance results that have certain inherent limitations. Unlike the results shown in an actual performance record, these results do not represent actual trading. Also, because these trades have not actually been executed, these results may have under-or over-compensated for the impact, if any, of certain market factors, such as lack of liquidity. Simulated or hypothetical programs, in general, are also subject to the fact that they are designed with the benefit of hindsight. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
Futures trading involves a substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.
