Blue Line Futures - FX Rundown
Friday, October 23, 2020

by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures

British Pound (December)

Technicals:The trend following system isLong

Buy Trigger:1.3163*October 21

Sell Trigger:1.2812*

Settle: 1.3039

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$-775.00

Bias:Bullish / Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Bullish / Neutral

Resistance: 1.3489****

Support: 1.2857* , 1.2674**, 1.2260****

ADX: 23.21

(ADX 14-day = Measures the strength of the current trend)

Pivot Point = 1.2869

ATR = Average true range = 0.00128

18 EMA: 1.2986 < 40 EMA:1.2967 =Bullish Trend

EMA = Exponential Moving Average

Initial Margin $3,300; Maintenance Margin $3,000

Last Trade Date: December 14

image

Canadian Dollar (December)

Technicals:The trend following system isFlat *

Buy Trigger:0.76303*

Sell Trigger:0.75350*

Settle: 0.76090

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$0.00

Bias:Neutral- Lower energy prices weighed in

Previous Session Bias:Neutral

Resistance:0.76420**, 0.77000****

Support:0.75430**, 0.75000***, 0.74550****

ADX: 24.44

(ADX 14-day = Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range = 0.00409

Pivot Point = 0.75539

18 EMA: 0.75847 > 40 EMA 0.75652 =Bullish Trend

EMA = Exponential Moving Average

Initial Margin $1,760; Maintenance Margin $1,600

Last Trade Date: December 15

Technical Spotlight

image

Euro (December)

Technicals:The trend following system isLong

Buy Trigger:1.18400*October 20

Sell Trigger:1.16686*Stop close only

Settle: 1.18715

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$393.75


Bias:Bullish / Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Bullish / Neutral

Resistance: 1.19410***,1.20450****

Support: 1.17710* , 1.16300***

ADX: 20.69

(ADX 14-day = Measures the strength of the current trend)

Pivot = 1.17242

ATR = Average true range = 0.00713

EMA: 1.18000 > EMA 1.17844 =Bullish Trend

EMA = Exponential Moving Average

Initial Margin $3,190; Maintenance Margin $2,900

Last Trade Date: December 14

Technical Spotlight

image

Japanese Yen (December)

Technicals:The trend following system isLong

Buy Trigger:0.957100*October 21

Sell Trigger:0.944910*

Settle: 0.955300

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$-225.00

Bias:Bullish / Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Neutral

Resistance:0.0096275****

Support: 0.943900* ,0.0094310**, 0.009363****

ADX: 24.84

(ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range = 0.004384

Pivot = 0.94551

18 EMA: 0.950537 > 40 EMA 0.948485 =Bullish Trend

(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)


Initial Margin $4,400; Maintenance Margin $2,900

Last Trade Date: December 14

Technical Spotlight

image

Swiss Franc (December)

Technicals:The trend following system isLong

Buy Trigger:1.10710*October 21

Sell Trigger:1.08624*

Settle: 1.10690

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$-24.99

Bias:Bullish / Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Bullish / Neutral

Resistance: 1.11000**, 1.11500****

Support: 1.10813* , 1.09250**, 1.07820****

ADX: 23.84

(ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range = 0.00630

Pivot = 1.09700

18 EMA: 1.09889 > 40 EMA 1.09633 =Bullish Trend

(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)


Initial Margin $4,400; Maintenance Margin $2,900

Last Trade Date: December 14

Technical Spotlight

image

U.S. Dollar (December)

Technicals: The trend following system isShort

Buy Trigger:94.333*Stop close only

Sell Trigger:93.051*October 20

Settle: 92.765

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$286.00

Bias:Bearish / Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Bearish / Neutral

Resistance: 93.306* , 93.71** , 93.935**, 94,815****

Support: 91.760***

ADX: 26.08

(ADX 14-day = Measures the strength of the current trend)

Pivot = 93.369

ATR = Average true range =0.500

EMA: 93.314 < 40 EMA 93.487 =Bearish Trend

(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)

Initial Margin $2,090; Maintenance Margin $1,900

Last Trade Date: December 14

image

Good luck and good trading,

Phillip Streible

Chief Market Strategist

312-858-7303

Phil@Bluelinefutures.com

These results are based on simulated or hypothetical performance results that have certain inherent limitations. Unlike the results shown in an actual performance record, these results do not represent actual trading. Also, because these trades have not actually been executed, these results may have under-or over-compensated for the impact, if any, of certain market factors, such as lack of liquidity. Simulated or hypothetical programs, in general, are also subject to the fact that they are designed with the benefit of hindsight. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.

Futures trading involves a substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



