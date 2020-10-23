Heres a sample of our blog and newsletter. Most of it consists of curated articles we thought were interesting to share. Some of it is basic education-type pieces. And some are originals that we produced.

A LOT OF BIG THINGS HAPPENED THIS WEEK

Right now, theres more than enough news to move the markets. News trading isnt for everyone, but there is a way to do it that may stack the odds in your favor. Heres a step-by-step method for trading the news in an informed manner.

Consumer spending seems to be on the up and up. But what exactly are Americans buying? Heres a breakdown.

A secular commodity bull market. Is it actually going to happen? Goldman Sachs thinks so. Better yet, they lay out their percentage growth expectations for each commodity class.

Okay, the idea of the Federal Reserve saving our economy today at tomorrows expense isnt new. But its worrying. Heres why.

On the technical side of things, regional banks are poised for an upside breakout. But does that gel with fundamental conditions? Im not so sure about that.

But on that note, why isnt cheap money attracting small business investment? Why arent people willing to risk taking out loans to start a business?

This is NOT a finance post, but regardless of what industry youre in, it helps not to sound like a total idiot. Here are a few of the most commonly-mispronounced words in English. Seriously, if you make these common mistakes, fix em.

Back to our favorite topic--the Federal Reserve--what exactly does it do? Ever really think about it?

Stuck at home and working remotely, perhaps youre starting to feel that your job sucks; that any job would suck, unless youre running it. Well then, perhaps it's time to strike out on your own. If thats what youre thinking, then mind the risks. Here are 10 of the most common risks, and how to work your way around them. Maybe its time to tell your boss take this job and shove it!

Did you miss the last jobless claims report? These reports, released every Thursday morning, have a tendency to move markets. If you dont understand the report, its time you brush up on the basics.

Oh, by the way, the current federal budget is unsustainable. Not good news. Jerome Powell said so himself.

And on that note, Morgan Stanlet anticipates a 10% drop. Like, very soon!

Traders--heres one way to increase the probability of your breakout trades: its called the No-Nines Strategy.

What are we to expect from the Tech Sector during the Q3 earnings season?

There are plenty of moving averages you can use to analyze and trade the markets. But which ones might be the most suitable for your approach?

We started off last week with this market analysis.

