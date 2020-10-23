Technical Traders and Marketgauge Talk Stimulus on Boom Bust



As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on, the fight for stimulus in the United States rages on. Aside from getting relief to millions of Americans in need, what effect could the turbulent talks have on stock performance? Chris joins Michele Schneider from Marketgauge on Boom Bust to discuss the stimulus and what to expect from the markets. The panel also discusses the slumping European markets, and how more stimulus is expected from European governments as well. The clip with Chris starts at the 10:45 mark. CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO PLAY THE CLIP LEARN MORE ABOUT CHRISS LONG-TERM SIGNALS AND SWING TRADE STRATEGIES ATWWW.THETECHNICALTRADERS.COM

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018