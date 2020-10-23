|
Heating Oil Stuck In 7 Week Consolidation
Friday, October 23, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
Heating Oil Futures---Heating oil futures in the December contract settled last Friday in New York at 118.48 while currently trading at 116.85 down about 200 points for the week as prices are still stuck in a tight 7-week consolidation pattern looking to break out to the upside in my opinion. I will be recommending a bullish position if prices break the October 9th high of 121.44 which could possibly happen next week as prices are trading right at their 20 day but still below their 100 day moving average which stands at the critical 123 level.
The volatility in this commodity will start to explode to the upside as we start to enter the winter months as seasonably speaking that's when prices can have tremendous spikes to the upside due to extremely cold weather out in the eastern part of the United States as I think demand will also start to come back for this commodity and if you look at most commodity sectors they are rallying significantly.
At the current time I do not have any energy recommendations, but it looks to me that heating oil has bottomed out as the risk / reward would be in your favor as this is a very large contract.
TREND: LOWER---MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
