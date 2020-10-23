Source: Getty Images
Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract ended the week on a sour note down 5 cents at 10.68 after settling last Friday in Chicago at 10.50 still up about $0.18 for the week as prices are right at a 2 year high continuing its bullish momentum.
I have been recommending a bullish position over the last couple of months from the 9.14 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss at 10.35 on a hard basis only and I'm not willing to risk more than that price level as the chart structure will improve on a daily basis next week therefor lowering the risk.
Harvest in the Midwestern part of the United States is around 75% complete which is ahead of the 5 year average as the main fundamental factor for higher prices is the fact that China is purchasing large quantities of U.S soybeans which they committed to in the Phase 1 deal which is a traffic thing for U.S farmers.
At the current time I also have bullish recommendations in wheat and in soybean meal which continue to hit new highs on a weekly basis as corn prices also have entered into a long-term secular bullish trend in my opinion as the grain market remains strong so stay long as I do not think a top has formed as the next major level of resistance is around the $11 area.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
