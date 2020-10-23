Strong Demand Continues To Push Soybeans Higher



Source: Getty Images Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract ended the week on a sour note down 5 cents at 10.68 after settling last Friday in Chicago at 10.50 still up about $0.18 for the week as prices are right at a 2 year high continuing its bullish momentum. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last couple of months from the 9.14 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss at 10.35 on a hard basis only and I'm not willing to risk more than that price level as the chart structure will improve on a daily basis next week therefor lowering the risk. Harvest in the Midwestern part of the United States is around 75% complete which is ahead of the 5 year average as the main fundamental factor for higher prices is the fact that China is purchasing large quantities of U.S soybeans which they committed to in the Phase 1 deal which is a traffic thing for U.S farmers. At the current time I also have bullish recommendations in wheat and in soybean meal which continue to hit new highs on a weekly basis as corn prices also have entered into a long-term secular bullish trend in my opinion as the grain market remains strong so stay long as I do not think a top has formed as the next major level of resistance is around the $11 area. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

